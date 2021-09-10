Analysts Expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.28. Delta Air Lines posted earnings per share of ($3.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of ($3.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($2.99). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.43) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on DAL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 134.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 249.0% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 46,392 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 101,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.10. The company had a trading volume of 324,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,238,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.71. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $52.28.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

