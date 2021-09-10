Analysts Expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to announce $33.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.07 million and the highest is $33.82 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $34.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $133.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.73 million to $135.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $128.69 million, with estimates ranging from $125.49 million to $131.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 31.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLNG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLNG. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 142,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

