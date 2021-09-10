Analysts Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is $0.19. Las Vegas Sands reported earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $2.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Shares of LVS stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $41.84. 7,038,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,982,693. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $66.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,360,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,201 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $313,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,746 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $359,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,974 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,919,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.