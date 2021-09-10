Analysts Expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to Announce $4.05 EPS

Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.90 and the highest is $4.19. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings per share of $4.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $17.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.38 to $18.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $23.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.87 to $24.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

NXST stock opened at $143.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.87. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.