Analysts Expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.17). Trupanion posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 171.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $392,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,052,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,450 shares of company stock worth $3,113,770. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 823.8% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 7,057.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $91.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.81. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $67.15 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -130.09 and a beta of 1.89.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

