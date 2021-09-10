Analysts Expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $314.81 Million

Analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will announce $314.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $312.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $317.47 million. Wix.com reported sales of $254.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.45.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $227.39 on Friday. Wix.com has a one year low of $196.19 and a one year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $911,871,000 after buying an additional 1,879,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,934 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,784,000 after purchasing an additional 652,031 shares during the period. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

