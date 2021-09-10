Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ: GLPI) in the last few weeks:

9/8/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

9/6/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

9/2/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

8/30/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

8/23/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

8/20/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

8/13/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

8/10/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

8/5/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

8/4/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

7/13/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

7/12/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $48.58 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.