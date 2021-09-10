Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: SSAAY) recently:

9/2/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

7/26/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/22/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/22/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/22/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/22/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/14/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.24.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

