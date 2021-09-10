Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPF)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: HKMPF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/9/2021 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/6/2021 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/26/2021 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/25/2021 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. "

8/20/2021 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/9/2021 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

OTCMKTS HKMPF remained flat at $$34.30 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.78. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

