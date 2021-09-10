Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Anaplan worth $15,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Anaplan by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Anaplan by 194.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 985,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,082,000 after buying an additional 650,602 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Anaplan by 8.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Anaplan by 61.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $15,023,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,195 shares of company stock valued at $25,953,133 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

