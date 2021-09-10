Anchor Protocol (ANC) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.33 or 0.00007453 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $374.82 million and approximately $33.26 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,510,894 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

