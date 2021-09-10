Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.80 and last traded at $41.80. 350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.72.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $3,510.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

