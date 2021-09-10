ANON (ANON) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $78.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. ANON has a market capitalization of $44,687.55 and approximately $78.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ANON has traded 68.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ANON alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002363 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00064602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00059492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00126350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00166236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002894 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.