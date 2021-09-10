AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Hits $0.43 on Exchanges

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. AntiMatter has a market cap of $12.69 million and approximately $207,781.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00059140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.08 or 0.00163895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00043246 BTC.

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,295,577 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

