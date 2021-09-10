Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

ANFGF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

