Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Trading 4% Higher

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY)’s share price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.11. 1,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOZOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aozora Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Aozora Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Aozora Bank alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61.

Aozora Bank, Ltd. engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Individual Sales Group, Corporate Sales Group, Financial and Regional Corporation Sales Group, Special Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group. The Individual Sales Group handles deposits for individual customers, sales of investment trusts and insurance, and other financial services.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aozora Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aozora Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.