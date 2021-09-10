Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Cut to Neutral at Wedbush

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $71.00. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $55.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $30,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $162,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $43,568,612.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $1,194,708 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 137,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

