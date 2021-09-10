Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 31.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APLS. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.07.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $30,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $162,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,568,612.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,708 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $154,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

