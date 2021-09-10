Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 88.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Shares of APLS opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average of $54.49. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $259,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $1,194,708. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

