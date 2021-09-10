Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Roth Capital

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Roth Capital from $80.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APLS. Cowen raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.49. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $30,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,708 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

