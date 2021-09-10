APENFT (NFT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $223.91 Million

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. APENFT has a market capitalization of $75.64 million and approximately $223.91 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APENFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, APENFT has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00058296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.84 or 0.00160533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00042448 BTC.

About APENFT

APENFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

