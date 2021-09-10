ApeSwap Finance Tops One Day Volume of $10.66 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $178.30 million and $10.66 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for about $3.17 or 0.00007085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00064280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00126296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.30 or 0.00184126 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,749.09 or 1.00119479 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.12 or 0.07050156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.32 or 0.00848681 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 56,705,619 coins and its circulating supply is 56,299,799 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

