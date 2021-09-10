APIX Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, APIX has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One APIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0578 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $772,419.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00060484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00163266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00043742 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

