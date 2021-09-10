Apollo Currency Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.80 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $52.87 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00103972 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $235.04 or 0.00525019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00019989 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00043908 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

