Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Boosted by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,592,444 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,400 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.9% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Apple worth $2,348,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.77.

Apple stock opened at $154.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.82 and a 200-day moving average of $134.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

