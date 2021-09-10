Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,455,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,852,012 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.8% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Apple worth $9,375,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.77.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $154.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.82 and a 200 day moving average of $134.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

