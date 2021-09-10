Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,341 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.7% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,495,688 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $204,849,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 358,498 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 309,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,958,000 after buying an additional 51,705 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 9.9% in the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 72,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.77.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $154.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.