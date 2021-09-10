Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,480 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 51,474 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $73,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.07. The stock had a trading volume of 371,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,617,347. The company has a market capitalization of $124.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,412 shares of company stock valued at $30,478,770 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.