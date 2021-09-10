Apron Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.39 Million (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Apron Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0993 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Apron Network has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. Apron Network has a total market cap of $9.28 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apron Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00058735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00161901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00014073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00042998 BTC.

About Apron Network

Apron Network (APN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apron Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apron Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apron Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.