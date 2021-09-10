Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $6.12. 855 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 11,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Separately, Barclays set a $5.95 target price on shares of Arca Continental and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.

Arca Continental SAB de CV produces, distributes, and wholesales beverages and purified water. It operates through the Beverages and Others segments. The Beverages segment manufactures, distributes and sells soft drinks of the Coca-Cola Company brands, in territories of Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and the United State; and dairy beverages of Santa Clara brand in Mexico and Toni in Ecuador.

