Arepacoin (AREPA) One Day Volume Tops $17.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $68,013.86 and $17.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded down 57.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 92% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Arepacoin

AREPA is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,177,867 coins. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

