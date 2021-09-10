Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARES. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Get Ares Management alerts:

ARES opened at $79.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $81.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,881,000 after buying an additional 37,522 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 90,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 101,788 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Ares Management by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.