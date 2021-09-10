Ares Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $629,209.00 (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and $629,209.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ares Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00064325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00125130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.03 or 0.00180921 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,376.78 or 1.00080635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.92 or 0.07203130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.23 or 0.00843020 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,865,076 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ares Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ares Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.