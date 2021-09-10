Argon Price Down 24.4% Over Last 7 Days (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Argon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0893 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Argon has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. Argon has a market cap of $6.28 million and $265,232.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00063658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00124786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00180560 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,198.63 or 0.99931956 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,195.35 or 0.07064756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $380.63 or 0.00841544 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 79,033,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,321,639 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.