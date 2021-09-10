Argon Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.99 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Argon has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $333,783.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Argon has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0852 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00067064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00127690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00189142 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,316.49 or 1.00321318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.36 or 0.07321835 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.02 or 0.00864282 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 79,033,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,321,639 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

