Argus Boosts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $290.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Argus from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s current price.

IQV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.11.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA stock opened at $261.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.29. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $265.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.