Argus Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $500.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Argus from $416.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LULU. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.57.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $420.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $393.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.72. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $434.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

