Arion 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $28.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, Arion has traded down 43.8% against the dollar. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a total market capitalization of $53,027.34 and approximately $28.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00065071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00126767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00183400 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,403.95 or 0.99991519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.92 or 0.07106523 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.98 or 0.00856647 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,593,675 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.