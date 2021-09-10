ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.00. ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 239,078 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.53.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.