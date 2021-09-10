Ark Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00003488 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $207.84 million and $17.80 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00010283 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001157 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,846,808 coins and its circulating supply is 131,725,911 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

