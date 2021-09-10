Arqma (ARQ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,280.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Arqma has a market cap of $311,627.68 and approximately $1,280.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,731.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.24 or 0.07152164 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $623.11 or 0.01393019 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.25 or 0.00387316 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00124829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $248.76 or 0.00556127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.91 or 0.00554228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.90 or 0.00346291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,623,845 coins and its circulating supply is 10,579,301 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars.

