Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.60. Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 711 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

