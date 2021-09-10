Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Holdings Cut by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 2.4% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,646,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,401,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

NYSE AJG traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $101.22 and a one year high of $154.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.85.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

