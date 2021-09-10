Arweave (AR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $242.60 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $2.07 billion and $242.60 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $62.00 or 0.00138706 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00027047 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

