Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Acquires 250,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.21 per share, with a total value of $23,302,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at $369,819,157.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dustin A. Moskovitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of Asana stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,134,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of Asana stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.96 per share, for a total transaction of $9,433,600.00.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,760,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.35. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $102.70.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Asana during the first quarter valued at $5,002,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth about $1,077,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth about $1,476,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 133.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 51.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

