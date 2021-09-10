Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABG. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $79,925,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 600,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,092,000 after purchasing an additional 175,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,588,000 after purchasing an additional 120,795 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after purchasing an additional 93,944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $174.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $216.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

