Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Holdings Cut by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 103,000 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $47,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,412,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,408,000 after buying an additional 546,890 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,436,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,198,000 after purchasing an additional 542,448 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,046,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,323,000 after purchasing an additional 279,363 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 547.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 302,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,975,000 after purchasing an additional 255,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 505,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,105,000 after purchasing an additional 168,659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $158.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.48. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 EPS for the current year.

ASND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

