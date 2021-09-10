ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Rating Increased to Reduce at AlphaValue

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ASMIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $329.68 target price on ASM International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASM International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.68.

Get ASM International alerts:

Shares of ASMIY opened at $418.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.83. ASM International has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $420.09.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $411.81 million during the quarter.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.