Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 10,353 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,843,000 after acquiring an additional 632,314 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,427 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,095,000 after acquiring an additional 642,310 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,747,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,072,000 after acquiring an additional 280,115 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $90.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $93.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

