Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 14,145 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.0% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.7% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,879,000 after buying an additional 54,869 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 12,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $266,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.48 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $54.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.